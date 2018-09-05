Images of a New Nike x Fear of God Collab Debut Online

If you’re anxiously awaiting to pick up the next Jerry Lorenzo-designed sneaker, you may be in luck, as a new Nike x Fear of God collab was unveiled online today.

Twitter account @py_rates posted the possible release info for an upcoming Fear of God x Nike shoe, which could possibly make its way to stores in October with a $395 price tag. The three colorways of the sneaker slated to hit retail are listed as black/black, light bone/black, and light bone/seal.

However, the release date, price point and colorways of the sneaker have not been confirmed by Nike.

An even better look at the attention-grabbing silhouette can be seen on the Fear of God website, Fearofgod.com, during a video for the label’s sixth collection. The sneakers appear towards the end of the clip — which was created and written by Lorenzo, and starring Jared Leto and Maggie Maurer, at the 7:43 mark. (Leto and Maurer did not rock the collab in the short film; Lorenzo alone wore the look at the video’s end.)

The striking ultra high-top sneakers, which bear resemblance to a boot, feature an exaggerated midsole and outsole unit, laces that pass through an overlay consisting of multiple triangles (and secured with a locking toggle, and minimal Swoosh branding.

*RELEASE UPDATE*: Images of the @Nike Air @fearofgod have surfaced.

The shoe will be dropping in 3 colourways listed below in October for the retail price of $395.

What do you make of these? Will you be looking to cop a personal pair? Let us know.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴

