Nike Melds the Fanny Pack and Slide Trends Into the Perfect Summer Accessory

Love them or hate them, fanny packs are on-trend again. And Nike is taking advantage of the craze by releasing slides inspired by the popular accessory.

For the summer, the Swoosh will release its Fanny Pack Benassi slides, which include a small fabric pouch with a substantial zipper on the strap; the rubber midsole and outsole, as with other iterations of this comfy slide, are constructed of cushiony Phylon. Multiple colorways of the style have hit social media, including a teal and volt look, a black and gray version, and one in pink, purple and black.

Nike "Fanny Pack" Benassi slide in pink, purple and black. CREDIT: Twitter: @J23app

Nike "Fanny Pack" Benassi slide in black and gray. CREDIT: Twitter: @J23app

The images were spotted on Twitter, posted from the j23 iPhone App account, @J23app.

While images of the summer staple have surfaced, Nike has not confirmed a release date or price point for the footwear.

In the meantime, you can shop several Benassi slide styles for both men and women via Nike.com now, with prices starting at $25 and topping out at $65. But if you’re looking for an actual fanny pack, you’re out of luck — Nike doesn’t have any of those for sale on its website.

Want more?

Nike Debuts Epic LeBron James ‘The Tattoo’ Commercial With a CGI Young LeBron

Bella Hadid Hangs With Tom Brady & Models Nike Air Max 97s at Monaco Grand Prix

CrossFit Champ Mat Fraser Gets His Own Nike Metcon Shoe