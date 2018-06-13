Nike Made Only 37 Pairs of this Sneaker for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA Championship in the last four years, and things just got even sweeter for any of the Nike athletes on the team. The Swoosh gifted the squad with a very special version of the Epic React Flyknit to celebrate.

The Championship edition of the running shoe was delivered to the team just in time for their celebratory parade through the streets of Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. Look closely at the footage, and you may see a few members of the team including Andre Iguodala wearing a pair.

One of Nike’s most popular new performance running models on the market, the Epic React is featured in an eye-catching white and black Flyknit upper with regal metallic gold accents for the Swooshes and midsole detailing. Meanwhile, the insoles come bearing special graphics of the Larry O’Brien trophy on the right shoe and “Champions” text on the left. Each pair is topped off with a metal trophy hangtag.

But there’s some bad news if you’re a Warriors fan hoping to pick up your own pair of the Championship kicks. It’s rumored that only 37 pairs were created and they’re exclusively available to the team.

However, when Nike announced their Art of a Champion collection earlier this spring, there was a “mystery” sneaker not unveiled along with the rest of the set celebrating select Nike, Air Jordan and Converse sneakers worn during great moments in Playoffs history. There is a chance this Epic React could be the sneaker in question and will receive a retail release, but it could also be an entirely different shoe.