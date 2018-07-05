Nike’s Hottest New Sneaker of the Summer Is Finally Releasing in the USA

Easily Nike’s hottest sneaker to debut this summer, the React Element 87 is finally ready to launch in the USA. After releasing internationally on June 21, American sneaker heads have been highly anticipating their chance to get their hands on a pair, and now it’s almost here.

The Element React 87 arrives in its first two colorways of “Sail” and “Anthracite” on July 13.

Blending the comfort of the brand’s performance running footwear with a casual-minded, futuristic design, the sneaker instantly appealed to a wide fan base, from the traditional sneaker collector to the high-fashion crowd. The high demand and low availability made the perfect formula for the Element 87 to quickly become Nike’s most sought-after shoe of the summer.

The silhouette’s design features the cutting-edge React foam — Nike’s latest proprietary cushioning platform — in a chunky shape with a sleek, see-through upper. The unique cut-out design of the outsole was created through a trial-and-error process by the Nike Sportswear special project team to form a sole with maximum comfort for everyday movements like standing, shifting your weight and walking.

Sole detail of the Nike React Element 87 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The two debut colorways quickly sold out when they released overseas, and many of the pairs that did make it over to the States after that initial launch ended up at consignment shops, where they’re listed at anywhere from $300 to 500 (its retail price is $160). Of course, you can expect that resale price tag to go down significantly after they receive their Stateside release. But if you prefer paying the retail price, don’t hesitate next Friday when they hit Nike.com and select boutiques, because they will definitely disappear quickly.