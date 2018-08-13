Two More Colors of Nike’s Hottest New Sneaker of the Year Release Tomorrow

The Nike React Element 87 is without a doubt the brand’s hottest new sneaker debut of the summer — and arguably the entire year. Its first two colorways disappeared instantly when they dropped in July, creating much hype before the release — and lots of frustration for all the hopeful buyers that missed out on the Nike SNKRS launch. Now there’s two more colorways of the highly coveted sneaker launching tomorrow to throw more gasoline into the fire.

The React Element 87 arrives Tuesday in its second duo of color-ups, “Desert Sand” and “Pure Platinum.”

Nike React Element 87 "Pure Platinum" CREDIT: Nike

Just like the first two, these new editions also feature translucent uppers, but they both opt for a bit more colorful looks this time around. The “Desert Sand” version features a mix of light and dark tan shades on the upper, while hits of Volt add a vibrant splash to the tongue, heel tab, stitching and translucent rubber outsole.

Top view of Nike React Element 87 "Desert Sand." CREDIT: Nike

The “Pure Platinum” colorway goes with shades of gray on the upper for a neutral look, but then adds cream and red accents up top, while bright Photo Blue highlights the outsole.

Detail of Nike React Element 87 "Pure Platinum." CREDIT: Nike

You can expect these next two colorways to be just as limited and in-demand as the first two, so you aren’t going to want to hesitate for even a millisecond when they launch on the Nike SNKRS app tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. EDT. The shoes will also be available at select retailers. Contact your favorite sneaker boutique for availability.