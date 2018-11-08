Why Customers Fought Over These Nike Sneakers That Are Now Reselling for Over $3,000

Most sneakerheads would agree that the “Tiffany” Nike SB Dunk Low, ideated by the skateboard brand Diamond Supply Co. founder Nick Tershay, has stood the test of time.

The simple yet elegant execution released in 2005 combined a light blue hue that drew inspiration from the Tiffany & Co. jewelry box complemented by black textured leather that’s finished off with chrome Swoosh details. It immediately became one of the most sought-after sneakers from the brand’s skateboarding line.

Celebrating Diamond Supply Co.’s 20th anniversary, the labels linked up again to drop a triplet of the “Diamond” Dunk Low. The “Canary” yellow colorway made its debut last weekend at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., with only 150 of the 250 pairs available to buy. Tershay’s friends and family received 100 pairs, while the remainder sparked chaos among consumers when they hit the Long Beach Convention Center floor — bringing sales to a halt until today at a one-day pop-up event in L.A.

The “Canary” Nike SB Dunk Low is reselling on the secondary market with prices ranging from $3,000 up to as much as $10,000 on StockX.

As for the rest of the collection, both the white and black colorway of the “Diamond” Dunks are dropping this Saturday, with the black color scheme launching via the SNKRS app and the white makeup dropping exclusively at select skate shops. Both pairs will retail for $100 each.

