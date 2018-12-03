How to Get Nike’s Sneakers That Raise Money for the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

The next installment of Nike‘s annual fundraising collection for the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, is almost here. And if you act fast, you may be able to secure one of the six styles.

This year, the kid designers reimagined the SB Dunk Low Pro, the Air Max 270, the Air Jordan 15, the women’s Air Max 97, the women’s Air Force 1 and the Zoom Fly SP.

The green and gold SB Dunk Pro Low, designed by 12-year-old Joey Bates, will retail for $90. The sneakers are inspired by bates’ favorite athlete, Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers, as well as his dream profession (fighter pilot) and his love of chicken.

Nike Air Max 270 Dunk Pro Low Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018 CREDIT: Nike

The Air Max 270, reimagined by 9-year-old Aiden Barber, boasts his “Always Believe” motto on the camouflage upper. It also features an image of his brain on the insoles (Barber was diagnosed with brain vascular malformation in 2015). The sneakers will retail for $150.

Inspired by an anime show is 11-year-old Donovon Dinneen’s Air Jordan 15, which retails for $190. The sneakers are designed with black suede boasting a dragon-scale pattern and gold details throughout.

Air Jordan 15 from the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018. CREDIT: Nike

Nike women’s Air Max 97 Dunk Pro Low Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018 CREDIT: Nike

Kirsten Brown, 16, gave the women’s Air Max 97 a new look. The sneaker boasts a “SRVVR” graphic on the upper as well as a green ribbon (for heart transplant awareness) and a red ribbon (for stroke awareness). The sneakers come with a $170 price tag.

The women’s Air Force 1 designed by Chloe Swientek, 10, features her basketball jersey number on the toe box, the word breathe on the upper’s Swoosh branding and the genetic mutations that cause her cystic fibrosis on the tongue. The sneakers will retail for $90.

Payton Fentress, 12, gave the Zoom Fly SP a new look that serves as a tribute to several sports moments, such as the championship dates of the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Cubs. The sneakers will retail for $170.

The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection arrives Dec. 14 via SNKRS.

Nike women’s Air Force 1 Dunk Pro Low Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Fly SP Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018. CREDIT: Nike

