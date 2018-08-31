Nike Drops a New Retro-Inspired Tennis Sneaker That Dad Shoe Fans Will Love

Just in time for the 2018 U.S. Open action, Nike introduces a new tennis shoe that’s sure to get love from both fans of the brand’s footwear for the sport as well as the chunky-sneaker-loving dad shoe crowd.

Introducing the Nike Court Lite, which debuts at retail Sep. 1 in two colorways.

Top view of Nike Court Lite “NYC.” CREDIT: Nike

Appropriate timing for the U.S. Open in Queens, NY, the Court Lite makes its entrance in a special “NYC” colorway inspired by the vibrant streets of the Big Apple. The design of the shoe combines a retro tennis shoe-inspired premium leather upper with suede detailing that sits atop a performance sole unit borrowed from more recent Nike Tennis models. The “NYC” edition features a white leather upper with grey suede for the mudguard, while black, purple, orange and yellow accents finish out the color scheme.

Nike Court Lite “London” CREDIT: Nike

A “London” edition of the Court Lite is also available tomorrow, which clearly is a nod to the Wimbledon tournament by sporting a clean white upper with green accents to reflect the dress code of the event and its signature grass courts.

Each model also features Nike’s heritage tennis court logo embroidered on the heels to add to the retro aesthetic.

In what seems like an intentional move responding to recent sneaker trends, the design of the Court Lite looks like it’s meant to be a chunky dad shoe just as much as a retro-inspired tennis silhouette. After it releases tomorrow, expect to see it on the feet of tennis fans and fashion aficionados alike.