A Women’s Exclusive Nike Cortez Is Dropping With the Flyleather Technology

Nike’s environment-friendly Flyleather technology will finally see another highly anticipated release this week as a women’s exclusive centered around the brand’s classic Cortez model.

Featuring a clean white-based makeup, the Cortez adds silver accents on the iconic Swoosh branding and heel tab and an “FL” printed tongue tag that stands for Flyleather. Additional detailing on the shoe includes 100 percent recycled materials on the lining, laces and labeling. Completing the look, the upper sits atop a speckled outsole.

According to Nike, the material is the brand’s most sustainable leather and more environmentally sustainable, reducing the amount of water used by 90 percent with an 80 percent smaller carbon footprint compared to that of traditional leather manufacturing. The material is thus 40 lighter and five times more abrasion-resistant than full-grain leather.

The Nike WMNS Cortez Flyleather will release on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. EDT for $90. It will be available on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers.

Nike WMNS Cortez Flyleather CREDIT: Nike

This innovative technology was originally announced in New York City during Climate Week in 2017. It included a raffle for a chance to score the pair of the Air Force 1, the Air Max 90, the Cortez, the Air Jordan 1 and the Tennis Classic that also featured the material.

