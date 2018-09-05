A Nike Video With Colin Kaepernick Will Air During the NFL Season Opener, Reports Say

A billboard in San Francisco of the Nike ad with Colin Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick is out of the league, but when the NFL opens the regular season tomorrow, football fans will still get to see his face.

According to a tweet from ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, a new video from Nike for its “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign featuring and narrated by the polarizing athlete is scheduled to air during the broadcast of the Atlanta Falcons-Philadelphia Eagles game.

“If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what they think you can do, good. Stay that way. Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult. It’s a compliment,” Kaepernick said at the start of the 2-minute clip that showed several young athletes in action.

The former pro quarterback finished the video by stating: “So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.”

FIRST LOOK: New Nike “Just Do It” ad, voiced by @Kaepernick7, scheduled to air, as of now, on tomorrow night’s Falcons-Eagles season opener. pic.twitter.com/FZpUhdOlWW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 5, 2018

Aside from non-professionals, clips of tennis star Serena Williams, basketball standout LeBron James and one-handed rookie football player Shaquem Griffin are also featured.

On Monday, the Swoosh debuted an ad with Kaepernick featuring the phrase: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Since it hit social media, fans, athletes and President Donald Trump have all weighed in with their opinions. Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49er, hasn’t played pro football since the 2016 season.

