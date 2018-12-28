Nike Is Counting Down to the Year of the Pig With a 2019 Chinese New Year Collection

Chinese New Year is on Feb. 5, 2019, which kicks off the Year of the Pig (according to the Chinese zodiac), and Nike is planning to kick off celebrations early with a collection of sneakers.

The extensive lineup will feature iconic models including the Air Max 98, Air Max 90, Blazer Low, Chuck Taylor All Star and the Air Jordan 12, along with newer styles like Kyrie 5, Air Jordan 33, Air Max 270, Air VaporMax and the Zoom Pegasus Turbo. (Note that the Air Max 270, Zoom Pegasus Turbo and Air Max 98s will launch in different men’s and women’s colorways.)

Nike’s 2019 Chinese New Year Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

Bringing together classic silhouettes from the Swoosh, Jordan Brand and Converse, this pack will feature two different graphics on each silhouette: a traditional geometric patchwork and a mosaic pattern — both are inspired by the Chinese zodiac.

Part of Nike’s 2019 Chinese New Year Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

The Air Max 98s, in particular, will incorporate a combination of designs to form a “What the” configuration, a mash-up of materials and patterns found in Nike’s Chinese New Year line from the last 12 years. Some examples of this appear on the tongue with the patent leather inspired by the 2009 version Nike Air Max 1 “Year of the Ox.” Also, the 2013 Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Snake” design is applied to different areas on the upper. Additional details include the color palette of crimson, metallic gold and yellow, which is a nod to traditional Chinese Emperor regalia.

The Nike Air Max 98 for the Chinese New Year 2019 collection. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Women’s Air Max 98 for Chinese New Year 2019. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Chinese New Year collection will be releasing throughout the month of January. Retail pricing for each pair has yet to be confirmed by the retail giant.

