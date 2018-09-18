Sign up for our newsletter today!

John Elliott Debuted This Women’s-Only Nike Blazer During NYFW — and You Can Buy a Pair This Week

By Peter Verry
Nike Blazer Rebel "Blackened Blue"
Nike Blazer Rebel “Blackened Blue”
CREDIT: Nike

Renowned designer John Elliott debuted a new women’s-only Nike Blazer during his New York Fashion Week show Sept. 6 at Pier 62 Skatepark. And this week, the fresh style hits stores.

The Nike Blazer Rebel, a silhouette made specifically for female sneaker fanatics, arrives first via Johnelliott.co in the “Blackened Blue” colorway on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. The colorway sold on Elliott’s online store was the one featured during the presentation.

John Elliott NYFW Nike Blazer Rebel
A behind-the-scenes look at a model in John Elliott’s NYFW show in the Nike Blazer Rebel.
CREDIT: John Elliott

A broader release of the sneaker, in the “Blackened Blue” iteration as well as three others hues, is scheduled for Saturday. All four colorways will be sold on Nike.com and Johnelliott.co. The sneakers will come with a $100 price tag.

The medial zipper entry and asymmetrical lacing are highlights of the sneaker, along with its exposed foam tongue and new midsole. The kicks boast suede uppers with contrasting tongue color, different color Swoosh branding on the lateral and medial sides, and Nike branding in the form of a removable pin.

According to Nike, the sneakers are a nod to the EKIN crew, part of the brand’s marketing arm consisting of product experts who promote Nike messaging.

Nike Blazer Rebel Guava Ice
Nike Blazer Rebel “Guava Ice”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Blazer Rebel Natural Olive
Nike Blazer Rebel “Natural Olive”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Blazer Rebel Black
Nike Blazer Rebel “Black”
CREDIT: Nike

