Nike Has a New Collection That Celebrates the LGBTQ Community

For Nike’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ community, the brand reimagined four of its latest beloved sneakers colors and symbols synonymous for the BeTrue 2018 collection. It is scheduled to arrive early June, which is LGBT Pride Month.

The lineup consists of new iterations of the Nike VaporMax Plus, the Nike Air Max 270, the Nike Zoom Fly and the Nike Epic React Flyknit.

Nike Air Max 270 "Be True" CREDIT: Nike

The Swoosh used the color lavender and a pink triangle throughout the pack. Nike said it used lavender because is one of the oldest symbolic references in LGBTQ culture and also preceded the rainbow as a symbol of the community. For the pink triangle, the brand stated it was “originally used to identify LGBTQ individuals during WWII,” and was “reclaimed in the 1970s by pro-gay activists.”

Nike Epic React Flyknit "Be True" CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Fly "Be True" CREDIT: Nike

Specifically for the VaporMax Plus and the Air Max 270, Nike used colors from the rainbow to compliment the lavender hue in the Air units, and there is a muted rainbow treatment on the translucent upper of the Zoom Fly.

In addition to the sneakers, the line also includes T-shirts, socks, a hat and a heritage hip pack. The Nike BeTrue 2018 collection arrives June 6 via Nike.com and at select retailers worldwide.

