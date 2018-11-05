If You Love Running in the Rain, Nike Has the Perfect Sneakers for You

Unwilling to let a little rain stop you from running outside? Nike may have the sneakers for you.

The Swoosh will deliver the Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield and the Odyssey React Shield this week, two road-ready sneakers equipped with water-repellent uppers.

The Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield will debut in a hyper violet, black and vast gray colorway. The kicks boast a full-length Zoom Air unit designed to give the runner a smooth ride and a rubber outsole built for traction on wet surfaces. And the first colorway will feature black, white and habanero hues, and come equipped with Nike’s acclaimed responsive React cushioning.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield CREDIT: Nike

Nike Odyssey React Shield CREDIT: Nike

Both sneakers come with a toggle lacing system to quickly adjust for comfort and reflective detailing to be seen while running at night.

The Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield and the Odyssey React Shield will retail for $135 and come in men’s sizing. Both shoes will be available via the SNKRS app starting Thursday at 10 a.m. EST.

Reflective detailing on the toecap of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield’s toggle lacing system. CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Nike Runner Lelisa Desisa Wins NYC Marathon With Second-Fastest Course Time

Nike, Amazon and More Major Companies Stand in Support of Trans Community

Two Super Rare Nike 1 Kobe Prototypes Are Reselling for Over $4,000 Each