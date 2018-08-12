Nike Remixes an Iconic Sneaker With a Modern Tech Twist

The Air Max 95 is arguably the most important and beloved running sneaker Nike ever produced. And now, the iconic shoe from the Swoosh — in its stunning original colorway — is getting a modern tech remix.

Nike is set to release the Nike Air VaporMax 95, a hybrid silhouette between the legendary Air Max 95 and the instant classic Nike Air VaporMax, which made its debut in 2017. The brand takes the upper of the Air Max 95 and pairs it with the sole unit of the Air VaporMax.

Nike Air VaporMax 95 CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Air VaporMax 95. CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Air VaporMax 95. CREDIT: Nike

The upper resembles the original colorway of the Air Max 95, executed with black, gray and volt hues. The collar lining and the laces are white, and the branding on the tongue is delivered in black, gray and volt. The Air VaporMax sole, which is typically clear on standard iterations of the shoe, is also made with the hues of the upper, with black dominating the unit.

The Nike Air VaporMax 95 is slated to arrive in men’s sizing on Aug. 16 via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET. The sneakers will come with a $190 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Air VaporMax 95. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the . Nike Air VaporMax 95. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Nike Air VaporMax 95. CREDIT: Nike

