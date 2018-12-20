Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Nike’s Air VaporMax 2019

The Nike Air VaporMax sneaker generated a lot of buzz when it debuted on Air Max Day in 2017. The groundbreaking design showcased the brand’s latest Max Air innovation that allowed the VaporMax Air unit to act as a standalone outsole. Looking ahead to the future, the sportswear giant will update its revolutionary technology once again with its latest Air VaporMax 2019.

The latest advancement in tech for the low-top running sneaker is the introduction of Nexkin — a translucent stretch-woven fabric that’s lightweight and breathable while conforming to the wearer’s foot. Unlike the traditional Flyknit, the latest material features a more durable and weather-ready construction. Additional changes include a new internal cage that provides the midfoot with both support and lockdown with a coating on the Air unit that gives the kicks a color-shifting aesthetic.

The Nike Air VaporMax 2019 in black and gold. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air VaporMax 2019 in white and gold. CREDIT: Nike News

The model will still continue to boast its lightest and most flexible Max Air sole that allows for more natural movement than any previous Air unit. Available next month, both the men’s and women’s colorway will be executed in a predominately gold hue (though the men’s is crafted with a black-based upper and the women’s is white).

The lateral side of Nike Air VaporMax 2019 in black and gold. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air VaporMax 2019 is white and gold. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air VaporMax 2019 will debut on the SNKRS app on Jan. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET for both men’s and women’s sizing. The sneakers will come with a $190 price tag.

