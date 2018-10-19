39 Years Later, This Classic Nike Running Sneaker Is Hitting Shelves Again

Nike is bringing back one of the most important running sneakers in the brand’s history — and it’s a shoe that not as many sneaker fans know about.

Arriving on Tuesday is the return of the classic Air Tailwind 79, the first-ever shoe to house the company’s patented Air-cushioned innovation embedded within the midsole. The sneaker’s Nike Air unit was developed by NASA engineer Frank Rudy in 1978 when the kicks made their debut at the Honolulu Marathon. A year later, the Swoosh released the Tailwind for runners as the world’s first shoe boasting the revolutionary air-cushioning system. This breakthrough would lay the foundation for Nike running sneakers for years to come.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Tailwind 79. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Tailwind 79. CREDIT: Nike

Nearly 40 years later, the model is back in all of its original glory. The runner will arrive in its vast gray hue on the mesh and soft suede upper with a vibrant blue Swoosh branding that wraps around the heel. Completing the look, the model sits atop a classic waffle tooling. The shoes are accompanied by a pair of vintage-inspired white ankle socks.

The top view of the Nike Air Tailwind 79. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Tailwind 79. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Nike Air Tailwind 79. CREDIT: Nike

Accompanying socks for the Nike Air Tailwind 79. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Tailwind 79 will be available on Nike.com and on the Nike SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday and will retail for $100.

