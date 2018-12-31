Nike Embraces Winter With This Snowman-Inspired Dad Shoe

The heel of the Nike Air Monarch 4 "Snow Day."

Nike has turned the king of the dad shoes, the Air Monarch 4, into a winter-ready sneaker.

The Swoosh is set to deliver the “Snow Day” iteration of the silhouette, which is responsible for the ever-popular dad shoe trend. The new take on the model is inspired by a winter staple: snowmen.

Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day” CREDIT: Nike

The predominantly white shoe (executed with a full-grain leather upper) features hits of orange on the midsole to represent a snowman’s carrot nose and chrome silver Swoosh branding on an iridescent outsole to symbolize the glisten of a snowy day. Further celebrating the theme is a sherpa collar (reminiscent of warm slippers) and insoles dressed with print that resembles a fresh coat of snow on the ground.

Also, a snowman is hidden in the R of the Air branding on the heels, and a mound of snow sits under the Air Monarch branding on the tongues.

The Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day” arrives Thursday and will retail for $120. The sneakers will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The sherpa collar of the Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day.” CREDIT: Nike

The tongue of the Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day.” CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day.” CREDIT: Nike

Another look at the Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day.” CREDIT: Nike

