Nike Embraces Winter With This Snowman-Inspired Dad Shoe

Nike has turned the king of the dad shoes, the Air Monarch 4, into a winter-ready sneaker.
The Swoosh is set to deliver the “Snow Day” iteration of the silhouette, which is responsible for the ever-popular dad shoe trend. The new take on the model is inspired by a winter staple: snowmen.
The predominantly white shoe (executed with a full-grain leather upper) features hits of orange on the midsole to represent a snowman’s carrot nose and chrome silver Swoosh branding on an iridescent outsole to symbolize the glisten of a snowy day. Further celebrating the theme is a sherpa collar (reminiscent of warm slippers) and insoles dressed with print that resembles a fresh coat of snow on the ground.
Also, a snowman is hidden in the R of the Air branding on the heels, and a mound of snow sits under the Air Monarch branding on the tongues.
The Nike Air Monarch 4 “Snow Day” arrives Thursday and will retail for $120. The sneakers will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.
Want more?
Jeff Staple and Nike Will Release Another ‘Pigeon’ Dunk SB Low in Early 2019
This Rare ‘Superman’-Inspired Nike LeBron Sneaker Is Releasing for the First Time
Nike Is Counting Down to the Year of the Pig With a 2019 Chinese New Year Collection