This Bold Nike Air Max Model Gets Its First-Ever Re-Release Next Month

Nike Air Max collectors are rejoicing, because a classic model is about to return for the first time ever. The Air Max Deluxe receives a retro this summer in its original wavy colorway.

Originally released in late 1999, the shoe is characterized by its bold appearance featuring a flamboyant graphic print across the mesh upper and translucent plastic overlays for support and added durability. The upper with an overall free-flowing, liquid look sits atop the full-length visible Air tooling originally designed for the Air Max 97.

Medial side of the Air Max Deluxe CREDIT: Nike

The Air Max Deluxe is a semi-obscure model from the Nike archives, that all but the most dedicated collectors have either forgotten about, or never even knew existed. But with the current popularity of the big-bubbled Air Max 97 as well as the late ’90s chunky aesthetic, it would appear that brand has picked no better time to bring back this wavy runner.

Top view of the Air Max Deluxe. CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker makes its grand return in its original look, featuring a Photo Blue, white and black combination with hits of bright orange and an iridescent sheen to the midsole. It also includes a generous portion of reflective silver detailing striped across the upper from heel to toe.

This OG look for the Air Max Deluxe returns July 12 at select Nike retailers. This is the only version of the shoe previewed so far, but you can expect additional colorways to hit the market later this year.