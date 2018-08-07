How to Get One of Nike’s Wildest Air Max Sneakers Ever

After almost 20 years, a classic running shoe is back. Say hello to the bold Nike Air Max Deluxe from 1999, which returns this summer for the first time ever.

The wild graphic-printed sneaker releases in its original white, blue, black and orange colorway on August 10, available in both men’s and women’s sizing.

Medial side of the Air Max Deluxe CREDIT: Nike

Thanks to the unique wavy graphic on the upper, full-length Air Max cushioning and loud color schemes, the Air Max Deluxe has become a cult classic for running shoe collectors throughout the years, so its fans are now happy to see it return, to say the least. Because of its eye-grabbing design, it will surely gain a whole new generation of fans, as well.

Sitting atop the same Air Max tooling as the Air Max 97 and Air Max 98 before it, the upper goes in an even more bold and futuristic direction than its predecessors. The graphic print across the mesh upper was actually inspired by the bright clothing European ravers wore in that era, which Nike designers observed on trips to England and Italy. With the success of the Air Max Plus in 1998, another bold design with a graphic-printed upper, the design team set out to create a sneaker even more flamboyant. It’s safe to say that they achieved their goal with the Air Max Deluxe.

Top view of the Air Max Deluxe. CREDIT: Nike

Priced at $180, the shoe arrives in this original colorway on Friday, available on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. EDT and at select retailers. Quantities are expected to be fairly limited, so act fast if you want a pair. More colorways are will follow this fall.