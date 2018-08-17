Several Nike Air Maxes for Men and Women Are Dropping on the Same Day Next Week

If you’re a fan of the Nike Air Max franchise, stay tuned to the SNKRS app on Aug. 23.
For men and women, the Swoosh is scheduled to deliver two looks a piece. Women will be treated to an eye-catching hybrid model, and men will be able to pick up stealthy iterations of two classic silhouettes.
The Nike Air Max 90/1, which features the upper of the Air Max 1 and the midsole and outsole of the Air Max 90, will be available in women’s sizing and retail for $140 each. The “Guava Ice” iteration boasts Nike’s hue of the same name on the upper, and sits atop a stark white midsole. The “Heritage Hybrid” look is executed in the signature red, white and gray colorway of the beloved original Air Max 90.
The men’s looks include blacked out versions of the Air Max 90 and the Air Max 180. The “Night Ops” iteration of each shoe features an all-black upper and midsole, an icy translucent outsole, and subtle hits of volt throughout the sneakers. The Air Max 90 will retail for $130 and the Air Max 180 will come with a $150 price tag.
All four pairs of the sneakers will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.
