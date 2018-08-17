Several Nike Air Maxes for Men and Women Are Dropping on the Same Day Next Week

If you’re a fan of the Nike Air Max franchise, stay tuned to the SNKRS app on Aug. 23.

For men and women, the Swoosh is scheduled to deliver two looks a piece. Women will be treated to an eye-catching hybrid model, and men will be able to pick up stealthy iterations of two classic silhouettes.

The Nike Air Max 90/1, which features the upper of the Air Max 1 and the midsole and outsole of the Air Max 90, will be available in women’s sizing and retail for $140 each. The “Guava Ice” iteration boasts Nike’s hue of the same name on the upper, and sits atop a stark white midsole. The “Heritage Hybrid” look is executed in the signature red, white and gray colorway of the beloved original Air Max 90.

Nike Air Max 90/1 "Guava Ice" CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 90/1 "Heritage Hybrid" CREDIT: Nike

The men’s looks include blacked out versions of the Air Max 90 and the Air Max 180. The “Night Ops” iteration of each shoe features an all-black upper and midsole, an icy translucent outsole, and subtle hits of volt throughout the sneakers. The Air Max 90 will retail for $130 and the Air Max 180 will come with a $150 price tag.

All four pairs of the sneakers will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Nike Air Max 90 "Night Ops" CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 180 "Night Ops" CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Industry Moves: Reebok Hires Nike Veteran to Lead Classics Business

Virgil Abloh Confirms 2 Spooky New Off-White x Nike Blazers

Travis Scott Teases a New Nike Air Force 1 Collab