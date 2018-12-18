What Nike Air Max 97s Look Like Covered in 50,000-Plus Swarovski Crystals

Nike celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Air Max 97s last year by blinging-out the shoe in Swarovski crystals across the uppers. To continue the celebration, another colorway will also get the luxe treatment.

Arriving next week is the “Metallic Gold” Air Max 97, which is executed with a traditional mesh-based upper that’s accented by the Swarovski crystal fabric — a material that incorporates both tiny cut and uncut crystals to create a unique sheen. The crystal fabric is applied through a heat-fusing process that forms onto the kicks without using any stitching (a women’s size 7 containing approximately 55,690 Swarovski crystals on the uppers). Adding more flair is the red Swoosh branding on the tongue and the sides with the midsole boasting a classic full-length visible Air unit in white.

The “Metallic Gold” Nike Air Max 97 LX Swarovski will arrive on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers on Dec. 26 with a $400 price tag. The Air Max 97 LX was introduced in the spring of 2017 with black and silver iterations, which marks the first time the Swarovski crystals were used on a shoe after designers from the Nike Women line made a visit to the Swarovski headquarters in Austria.

“Swarovski has a proud heritage of innovation and creative collaboration,” Markus Langes-Swarovski, Swarovski executive board member, said in a statement. “We were delighted to partner with Nike to create this unique design. The Air Max 97 is a truly iconic 360-degree silhouette that has inspired us to imagine what might happen when speed meets light.”

