The Classic Nike Air Max 95 Gets a Wild Camouflage Makeover

There’s a bold new look coming to the iconic Nike Air Max 95 that fans of the beloved running shoe franchise are sure to want to own.

Arriving this week is the Nike Air Max 95 “ERDL Party,” a primarily black iteration of the sneaker executed with several different colors of camouflage on the upper.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party." CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party." CREDIT: Nike

The hues used on the lateral sides of the shoes differ from the medial sides and include shades of pink, blue, orange, gray, purple and green. The camouflage patterns are digitally printed on canvas and paired with nubuck accents. The print also appears on the insoles and the bottoms of the shoes.

The Nike Air Max 95 “ERDL Party” arrives on Saturday via SNKRS. The eye-catching silhouette will retail for $190.

The heels of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party." CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party." CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party." CREDIT: Nike

Ahead of the Air Max 95 “ERDL Party” release is the arrival of the Nike Moon Racer. The sneaker boasts performance-meets-lifestyle design and pairs the midsole and outsole of the modern VaporFly 4% with inspiration from the original Moon Shoe from Nike’s early days.

