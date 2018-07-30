Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Classic Nike Air Max 95 Gets a Wild Camouflage Makeover

By Peter Verry
Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party
Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party"
CREDIT: Nike

There’s a bold new look coming to the iconic Nike Air Max 95 that fans of the beloved running shoe franchise are sure to want to own.

Arriving this week is the Nike Air Max 95 “ERDL Party,” a primarily black iteration of the sneaker executed with several different colors of camouflage on the upper.

Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party
The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party."
Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party
The medial side of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party."
The hues used on the lateral sides of the shoes differ from the medial sides and include shades of pink, blue, orange, gray, purple and green. The camouflage patterns are digitally printed on canvas and paired with nubuck accents. The print also appears on the insoles and the bottoms of the shoes.

The Nike Air Max 95 “ERDL Party” arrives on Saturday via SNKRS. The eye-catching silhouette will retail for $190.

Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party
The heels of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party."
Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party
A look from above the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party."
Nike Air Max 95 ERDL Party
The outsole of the Nike Air Max 95 "ERDL Party."
Ahead of the Air Max 95 “ERDL Party” release is the arrival of the Nike Moon Racer. The sneaker boasts performance-meets-lifestyle design and pairs the midsole and outsole of the modern VaporFly 4% with inspiration from the original Moon Shoe from Nike’s early days.

