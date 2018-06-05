Nike Combined Two of Its Most Distinctive Air Max Sneakers Into One

An obscure piece of Nike’s Air Max history is back this summer, ready to be transformed from a small blip on the brand’s timeline to your next favorite summer sneaker. The shoe in question is the Air Max 90/1, a unique hybrid design resurrected from the archives for new life.

Released in 1992, the design was one of the Swoosh’s first retro sneaker releases. But instead of releasing the original Air Max 1 in its initial form, the brand decided to slightly update the technology to include the sole of the Air Max 90. Intended as a lifestyle sneaker instead of one for sports performance — a move that in retrospect seems a few years ahead of its time — the hybrid shoe was constructed in a leather upper instead of the Air Max 1’s standard mesh and synthetic microsuede.

The design was originally released in a run of only “a few thousand” pairs by Nike, making the oddball sneaker even more of a rarity that eventually became a cult classic and highly sought-after piece for many Air Max collectors throughout the years.

Now those hoping to attain the shoe won’t have to hunt for a crumbling old pair any longer, as Nike is bringing the once-rare sneaker back in full force this summer. The Air Max 90/1 returns in its white, gray and red colorway, modeled after the iconic OG look of the Air Max 1. Pairs arrive June 9 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.