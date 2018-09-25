Nike Reveals the Air Max 720

Following its Q1 earnings conference call, Nike revealed a new sneaker, a style it is calling “the future of lifestyle performance” at the brand: the Air Max 720.

The fresh silhouette, which the brand said boasts its “biggest and boldest expression of Air ever,” features the tallest Air unit to date, built for comfort and impact protection. It also employs a full-length airbag ring that cradles the foot to keep you feeling buoyant and nimble.

Nike said the sneaker is its latest effort to push the boundaries of its iconic Air cushioning technology, and is labeling the Air Max 720 is an “all-day comfort solution.” The brand also stated the radiating colors shown in the sneaker’s teaser image “denote positivity and encourage exploration.”

While the brand revealed the sneaker, pricing and a release date were not provided. However, the brand stated it is scheduled for a spring ’19 drop.

With the Air Max 720 reveal, Nike also shared how its Air tech is sustainable. According to the brand, it reuses and recycles 95 percent of the waste from manufacturing Air, and all of the company’s Air manufacturing innovation centers domestically will be powered by clean and renewable energy by 2019. Also, it stated the Air Max 720 uses more than 70 percent recycled manufacturing waste.

Want more?

How Nike Can Best Leverage Tiger Woods’ Big Comeback Win

Nike’s Remixed Take on Its Sneaker of the Year Will Soon Drop in 4 Colorways

Nike Upgrades Its Air Max 270 for All Terrains — Here’s How You Can Get Them