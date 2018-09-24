Nike Upgrades Its Air Max 270 for All Terrains — Here’s How You Can Get Them

Nike will continue to add to its Air Max 270 lineup this week with the latest variation ready to take on the trails. Dubbed the Air Max 270 Bowfin, the upcoming model draws design elements from the past, combining it with the brand’s latest Air Max tech.

The Bowfin’s standout feature is the layered upper featuring nylon, mesh, and leather. The model utilizes an intricate toggle lacing system that’s inspired by the Air Max Light. Additional details include a trail-ready tooling equipped with the 270 Max Air cushioning setup for additional comfort.

The sneakers will sport fall-ready hues with the upcoming iterations that will utilize a black phantom/photo blue colorway and the other is executed in a black/desert cone makeup.

Nike Air Max 270 Bowfin. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 270 Bowfin will debut on Wednesday in two colorways on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers. The retail price is set at $160.

According to Nike, the Air Max 270 was the first Max Air cushioning system designed for lifestyle purposes. The model is referred to as the 270 because of the 270 degrees of visibility in the Air unit.

