These Nike Air Max Kicks Have ’90s Vibes With All-Over Daisies

For Nike’s latest iteration of the Air Max 1 model, the brand will dig into its sportswear archive to reimagine the classic runner with an allover floral print from the ’90s.

The heritage pattern is applied throughout the entirety of the premium suede upper, with the kicks appropriately nicknamed “Solar Daisy.” The vibrant design is accompanied by a combination of black and volt hues, which are seen on the stitched-on Swoosh and Air Max branding on both the sides and on the heel. The upper sits atop a white midsole equipped with a neon-colored Air Max cushioning setup displayed through the sneaker’s window.

With a retail price of $150, the “Solar Daisy” Nike Air Max 1 Premium will arrive on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on the SNKRS app.

According to the Swoosh, the detailed upper was created sometime in the late ’90s for the brand’s All Condition Gear (ACG) apparel line by pattern designer Amanda Briggs. The print encapsulates a collection of imagery ranging from aboriginal paintings, petroglyphic art, rock and sand formations, and layered leaves.

