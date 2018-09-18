Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Pays Homage to the Inspiration Behind the Air Max 1 Design

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou"
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou"
CREDIT: Nike

Nike‘s legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield will continue to make a lasting impression on the sneaker world thanks to his countless amounts of revolutionary designs. Of his many works, the visible Air bubble is still one of his most important design element, which Nike will honor with this upcoming “Centre Pompidou” Air Max 1 Pack.

Inspired by Hatfield’s visit to the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the structure’s see-through tubing exterior led to what we know today as the visible air unit for the Air Max 1. Dropping in two colorways, the model will come in platinum/royal blue/white and in wolf gray/black/cool gray. Both pairs are equipped with a translucent outsole that displays a “P” logo with multicolored accents that symbolize the Parisian design.

Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Lateral Side
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Lateral Side
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Medial Side
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Medial Side
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Heel
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Heel
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Sole
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Sole
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou"l
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Lateral Side
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Lateral Side
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Medial Side
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Medial Side
CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Heel

Nike Air Max 1 "Centre Pompidou" Sole
Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” Sole

Releasing in a limited fashion, the Nike Air Max 1 “Centre Pompidou” is set to drop on Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a retail price of $169 with locations like End Clothing releasing the pairs via raffle.

Tinker Hatfield designed most of the original Jordan Brand models, which began with the Air Jordan 3 and continued up to the Air Jordan 15.

Want more? 

Artist Parra Makes A Comeback to Nike Air Max 1 Collabs With New Multi-Patterned Colorway

A ‘Safari’ Nike Air Max 1 Will Be Sold Exclusively at Size?

One of the Most Sought-After Nike Air Max 1 Colorways Returns Next Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad