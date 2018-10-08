You Can Customize the Nike Air Force 1 With Nigel Sylvester This Week

Fresh from dropping his highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 collab in September, BMX pro star and Queens native Nigel Sylvester has teamed up with the Nike brand to produce yet another classic silhouette — the Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Force 1 iD.

The Air Force 1 will be released to the public Thursday at the Nike 45 Grand Studio’s pop-up shop in the NYC area. Attendees will be able to purchase the custom-made styles, which will feature a selection of colorways and materials, including patent leather, velvet and satin expressed in black, white, gold and purple. There will be additional details, such as special New York-inspired embroidery, seen with the “Nike QNS” branding on the heel representing the borough of Queens. Sylvester’s Air Force 1 iD options take their cues from ’80s and ’90s New York street culture. The three-day event kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 11, and ends on Saturday, Oct. 13; store hours will be 12:00 p.m. EST to 6:00 p.m. EST.

Nigel Sylvester with the “Black” Nike Air Force 1 iD. CREDIT: Nike

The “Gold” Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Force 1 iD. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Force 1 iD. CREDIT: Nike

Nigel Sylvester in the “White” Nike Air Force 1 iD. CREDIT: Nike

Those who can’t attend the event this week will be able to see the Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Force 1 iD custom styles on nikeid.com, where they will be released on Thursday. The brand has not yet announced retail pricing for the sneaker.

