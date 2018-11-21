See the 3 Rumored Colorways of the Upcoming Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker for 2019

Fear of God founder and creative director Jerry Lorenzo’s soon-to-be-released Nike Air Fear of God 1 model will officially arrive at retailers next month, but rumors have already begun swirling about new iterations that are arriving in 2019.

The latest round of leaks comes courtesy of @py_rates on Twitter, which revealed the high-top sneaker in vibrant makeups for spring ’19, including “Orange Pulse” and “Frosted Spruce,” complete with an exaggerated chunky white midsole. On the opposite end of the color spectrum, a tonal cream color version with blacked-out tooling is also rumored to drop sometime next year.

The sneaker’s silhouette features a unique lacing system that passes through triangle overlays before the shoe strings are securely fastened by a toggle lace lock. The kicks are also rumored to boast a retail price of $395 each.

*LEAK ALERT*: It looks like @Nike & @JERRYlorenzo aren't done with their collab yet, the duo will be dropping another 3 colourways of the Nike @fearofgod next year during the Spring/Summer season.

Check out our mockups below.

Which colourway do you like the best? Let us know.

🏴 pic.twitter.com/XAq7qv24aq — py_rates (@py_rates) November 20, 2018

As of now, all three colorways have yet to be officially confirmed by Nike. Look out for the debut collection for Lorenzo with Nike, featuring the Air Fear of God 1 sneaker, arriving in stores on Dec. 15.

With the assistance of Nike’s senior footwear design director Leo Chang, who is best known for his work on the signature footwear line of reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Lorenzo’s debut sneaker with the footwear giant is marketed as a performance hoop-style sneaker with a Zoom Air cushioning unit in the heel and a TPU cage on the upper.

Want more?

The Story Behind the Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker

Images of a New Nike x Fear of God Collab Debut Online

Jerry Lorenzo Is Selling Items From His Personal Collection Including Shoes Made for Justin Bieber