Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1s Is Being Raffled Off for Charity

Fear of God founder and creative designer Jerry Lorenzo’s first Nike sneaker collaboration is finally arriving at select retailers this weekend — and sneaker boutique Lapstone & Hammer in Philadelphia has special plans for releasing the highly anticipated kicks to the public. The retailer took to Twitter to announce its charity raffle of the Lorenzo-designed Air Fear of God 1 basketball model in black, with all of the proceeds benefiting the local nonprofit organization Boys and Girls Club.

Announcing the Fear of God x Lapstone Charity Raffle! Help us to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia and give yourself a chance at the highly-coveted Nike Air Fear of God 1. Any donation counts, enter and get all the details here: https://t.co/1gNV7dkcyB pic.twitter.com/lpgYzGOXdE — Lapstone & Hammer (@LapstoneHammer) December 11, 2018

To enter, all participants are asked to donate the amount of their choice starting with as little as $1. The campaign has already received more than 1,000 donors while raising over $9,800, which is $200 short of its $10,000 goal. Winners will be contacted on Monday where they’ll be able to purchase the pair in their requested size (men’s size 8-13). Regardless of your location, all pairs will be shipped to those selected, which means everyone can enter for their chance to purchase while assisting in a good cause this holiday season.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 will retail for $350. For complete details on how to enter, visit Fundly.com.

The sneaker style was created by Nike senior footwear designer Leo Chang, who is most known for his work on NBA Star Kevin Durant’s signature basketball line. The silhouette is inspired by classic basketball shoes, featuring a high-top upper that’s paired with a thick Zoom Air-cushioned tooling.

