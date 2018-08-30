Acronym collabs with Nike are some of the most sought after, and sell out quickly after they drop. And the next three Presto reimaginations are sure to do the same.

The Swoosh revealed the release date today for the upcoming Air Presto Mid collaboration, three shoes boasting wild looks on the uppers designed by Errolson Hugh. This is the second lineup of Prestos to come from Nike and Hugh, the brand said in a statement.

The latest round of Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mids — which feature a zippered collar to put them on and take them off with ease, as well as a mesh upper and midfoot overlays — is executed with a profound tech-inspired graphics and colors.

The design of the graphic, according to Nike, is connected to the latest “visual projects” of Hugh and transforms Acronym’s signature “A” into a camouflage pattern. The colorways set to hit stores include cool gray and black; yellow and black; and racer pink, photo blue, white and black.

The latest Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid lineup will arrive in stores on Sept. 20. The looks will retail for $200.

The Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid in yellow and black. CREDIT: Nike

The Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid in cool gray and black. CREDIT: Nike

The Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid in racer pink, photo blue, white and black. CREDIT: Nike

