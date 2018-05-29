Nike Brings Back Classic ‘ACG’ Outdoors Line With 2 New Retro-Inspired Models

In the early 1990s Nike introduced a new line of footwear and apparel built for the outdoors named All Conditions Gear. The hybrid sneaker/hiking boot designs from Nike ACG were intended to be more sporty alternatives to the bulky build of traditional outdoors footwear. While more lightweight and less rugged than a normal hiking boot, ACG models were still able to withstand the elements and perform well in off-road situations.

Thanks to the vibrant early ’90s color palettes, unique designs, and fun model names (I.E. Air Revaderchi and Air Azona), the Nike ACG line became a cult-classic favorite for collectors. While certain models have been re-released and the ACG imprint has been re-imagined and revamped throughout the years — and even recently homaged by LeBron James — many of its fans have long wished for a return to its original brightly colored and carefree form. Now with the introduction of two new sneakers this summer, that time is finally here. The Ruckel Ridge and Dog Mountain each feature a retro-inspired design that recalls the roots of the beloved outdoors line.

Nike ACG Ruckel Ridge CREDIT: Nike

While inspired by the past, the Ruckel Ridge is definitely a formidable modern design built for serious hiking. The boot utilizes a multi-density and hybrid traction performance outsole for ultimate traction on both wet or dry and soft or hard surfaces. Up top, its constructed with a suede body and high-top Flyknit collar intended to allow your foot to move naturally while also keeping out debris. A quick lacing system completes the technical design.

Nike ACG Ruckel Ridge in Grey CREDIT: Nike

Nike ACG Ruckel Ridge Outsole CREDIT: Nike

The Dog Mountain is a more simple sneaker in comparison to the Ruckel Ridge, but one that is still built to perform. The low-top design features a suede upper with mesh paneling, a stretch collar and an exaggerated outsole tread to make sure you aren’t slipping whether you’re on or off the trail.

Nike ACG Dog Mountain in "Emerald Rise" CREDIT: Nike

Nike ACG Dog Mountain Outsole CREDIT: Nike

The Ruckel Ridge ($180) in grey and two colorways of the Dog Mountain ($110) in aqua and black all launch on June 1 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.