BMX Rider Nigel Sylvester Reveals His First Air Jordan Collab

Nigel Sylvester has made a name for himself by being one of the hippest individuals in the modern BMX biking scene. Equally at home on the pedals as at an exclusive party surrounded by other celebs, he’s also known as the biggest sneakerhead on a bike. The first BMX rider sponsored by Jordan Brand, Sylvester has teamed with the lable to make things official with his first sneaker collaboration.

After dropping hints throughout the year about an Air Jordan collab, yesterday he shared a look at his creation — his very own edition of the Air Jordan 1. And today the shoe received a full unveil on Nike News.

Seeming to take inspiration from his BMX roots, a sport that isn’t exactly easy on sneakers when it comes to keeping them clean and in good shape, Sylvester’s Air Jordan 1 High features a decidedly distressed, pre-dirtied aesthetic. The unique treatment comes constructed in a white full-grain leather upper with a cream-colored coating for a dirty look, complete with smudges. The Swooshes are “torn” off to reveal a whiter finish where they should be. An embroidered mini Swoosh is also added at the toe to complete his special construction. Along with the white upper, the accent colors come in black and red for an overall look reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1’s original colorways like “Chicago” and “Bred.”

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 High CREDIT: Nike

Detail of Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 High. CREDIT: Nike

No release date for the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 High OG has been announced yet, so we’ll all have to wait for more details.