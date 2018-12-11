Neymar Now Has a Whopping 35 Endorsement Deals

Can an athlete endorse too many companies or products? If you ask soccer star Neymar, don’t be surprised if the answer is no.

The standout of the pitch has energy drinks (Red Bull), headphones (Beats by Dre) and fast food (McDonalds) covered in his portfolio of 35 endorsement deals, according to a report from The Sun. And now the Nike-backed athlete — who also has collabs with Jordan Brand — is sponsored by the Qatar National Bank Group.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Neymar x Air Jordan 5 CREDIT: Nike

“We are delighted to welcome Neymar to the QNB family; a man who shares many of the same values with our brand and who is always looking for opportunities to reach greatness,” Yousef Darwish, GM of communications, said in a statement. “Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, Neymar Jr. is a true sport icon who inspires fans worldwide to strive to reach the ultimate standards of excellence.”

(L-R): Neymar Silva Santos (NR Sport & Marketing owner), Neymar and Yousef Darwish (GM of QNB Group Communications). CREDIT: QNB Group

According to Forbes, the 26-year-old star made $17 million from endorsements. He holds the No. 13 position on the publication’s 2018 Celebrity 100 Earnings list and No. 5 on its World’s Highest-Paid Athletes of 2018 list. He trails soccer standouts Lionel Messi (No. 2) and Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 3) on the athletes list.

Want more?

Neymar Helps Nike Debut New Mercurial Cleats in Unreleased Air Jordan Sneakers

See How Nike and Foot Locker Are Celebrating Sneaker Culture in 3 Cities

This Air Jordan Is Built for the Winter