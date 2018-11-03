These Are the 5 Women to Watch at the 2018 New York Marathon

Shalane Flanagan becomes the first U.S. woman since 1977 to win NYC Marathon.

The New York Marathon is on Sunday — and more than 50,000 people will be participating.

While many runners are participating just for fun, professional athletes from around the world will be hitting the course with an eye on a top finish.

Here are five women to pay attention to tomorrow:

Shalane Flanagan

Shalane Flanagan is the first U.S. woman since 1977 to win NYC Marathon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flanagan made headlines at last year’s New York Marathon with her victory, becoming the first American woman to win the race in 40 years. The Nike athlete secured her first major marathon win at the race, too — and although she aims to repeat last year’s success, winning two years in a row would be no small feat.

Desiree Linden

Desiree Linden crosses the finish line at the 2018 Boston Marathon. CREDIT: A Runner's Eye/Justin Britton

Like Flanagan, Linden already has ensured her place in the history books. The runner, who sports Brooks sneakers, broke a 33-year dry spell for American women at the 2017 Boston Marathon. And now, she has her eye on New York.

Mary Keitany

Adidas athlete Mary Keitany wins NYC Marathon for third consecutive time in 2016. CREDIT: AP Images

Keitany, who is an Adidas athlete, has won the New York Marathon three times (most recently in 2016). After a second-place finish last year, the Kenyan runner looks to return to her winning ways on Sunday.

Vivian Cheruiyot

Vivian Cheruiyot wins the 2018 London Marathon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cheruiyot claimed her first major victory at the London Marathon this year. While the Nike-sponsored Kenyan star’s biggest career achievements thus far have come on the track, her win in London proves she’s also a real contender when it comes to the marathon.

Allie Kieffer

Kieffer surprised everyone by shaving 26 minutes off her best time in New York last fall, as she claimed a top 5 finish. Now, fans are looking to see if the American can build on last year’s success.

