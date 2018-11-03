These Are the 5 Women to Watch at the 2018 New York Marathon

The New York Marathon is on Sunday — and more than 50,000 people will be participating.
While many runners are participating just for fun, professional athletes from around the world will be hitting the course with an eye on a top finish.
Here are five women to pay attention to tomorrow:
Shalane Flanagan
Flanagan made headlines at last year’s New York Marathon with her victory, becoming the first American woman to win the race in 40 years. The Nike athlete secured her first major marathon win at the race, too — and although she aims to repeat last year’s success, winning two years in a row would be no small feat.
Desiree Linden
Like Flanagan, Linden already has ensured her place in the history books. The runner, who sports Brooks sneakers, broke a 33-year dry spell for American women at the 2017 Boston Marathon. And now, she has her eye on New York.
Mary Keitany
Keitany, who is an Adidas athlete, has won the New York Marathon three times (most recently in 2016). After a second-place finish last year, the Kenyan runner looks to return to her winning ways on Sunday.
Vivian Cheruiyot
Cheruiyot claimed her first major victory at the London Marathon this year. While the Nike-sponsored Kenyan star’s biggest career achievements thus far have come on the track, her win in London proves she’s also a real contender when it comes to the marathon.
Allie Kieffer
NYC I’M HOME!! . . Like a pro football player in the 13th week of the season, I’ve got some aches and pains. I’ve run 875 miles in the past 2 months. My glutes and lower back have been tight for the past few weeks and, although they haven’t gotten any better in the taper (as I cut miles), I’m still hoping they magically loosen up before race day. . But they may not, and it’s got me thinking- I’ve worked so hard for this. I’m damn proud of the booty lock. Don’t underestimate yourself. You’re a force💥 . . #glutesactivated #tcsnycmarathon #marathon #nyc #runnerproblems
Kieffer surprised everyone by shaving 26 minutes off her best time in New York last fall, as she claimed a top 5 finish. Now, fans are looking to see if the American can build on last year’s success.
