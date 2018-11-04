Mary Keitany Claims Her Fourth New York City Marathon Victory in Adidas

Mary Keitany celebrates after winning the NYC Marathon for the fourth time.

Adidas runner Mary Keitany is a four-time New York City Marathon champion.

After winning three consecutive NYC Marathons from 2014-2016, the Kenyan runner came in second last year — falling behind American runner Shalane Flanagan. And today, Keitany returned to her winning ways.

“One more for the road. Mary Keitany, 4 times New York champ,” Adidas Running posted on Twitter, sharing an image of the star waving a Kenyan flag.

Fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot, who claimed her first major victory at the London Marathon this year, put up a second place finish.

The American women also put up a stellar performance in today’s race. The podium was rounded out by Flanagan.

The Nike-sponsored star came in third place — a strong follow-up to last year’s first-place, history-making finish (she was the first American woman to win the NYC Marathon since 1977). The star had to book it toward the end of the race to edge into podium position — and she did, racing past Ethiopian runner Rahma Tusa to get there.

2017 Champion Shalane Flanagan kicked to pass Tusa and ensure her 3rd place podium spot! pic.twitter.com/BCmoWe8DFR — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 4, 2018

Falling behind Flanagan was Molly Huddle. The Saucony athlete just missed the podium, falling behind Flanagan in the race.

Desiree Linden, who races in Brooks sneakers, also put up a strong showing. After winning the Boston Marathon this year, Linden secured a sixth place finish in New York. Allie Kieffer, the American runner who claimed a surprise top 5 finish last year after shaving 26 minutes off her personal best, came in seventh.

