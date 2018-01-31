These New Nike Shoes Come With Interchangeable Swoosh Logos

Nike Air Force 1 with interchangeable Velcro Swoosh logos. Instagram: @gc911

If you came up empty-handed during the December release of rapper Travis Scott’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, there will be a chance to pick up a look with a similar concept in the near future.

As part of its numerous sneaker releases scheduled for NBA All-Star Weekend in mid-February, Nike will introduce the Air Force 1 Low in white and black colorways with removable Velcro Swooshes allowing for a number of customization possibilities.

Each Swoosh wraps from the lateral to medial side of the model’s upper, meaning you won’t be able to mix and match colors on single shoes, but you’ll still be able to switch up the logos between the left and the right shoes if desired.

The collection’s black style comes packaged with neon colored logos in blue, green, purple, red and yellow, while the white variation includes more traditional shades of black, blue, purple, red and yellow.

These Air Force 1 Low “All-Star” styles are expected to release Feb. 14 for $110 each from select Nike Sportswear retailers.

