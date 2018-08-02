Nike Unveils the New Jersey LeBron James Will Be Wearing Next Season

Unless you’ve been living under a rock — or just pay absolutely no attention to sports — by now you know that LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker. His 4-year, $153.3 million deal to play in LA is no doubt one of the biggest sports headlines of the decade, and it was news that shocked basketball fans around the globe who definitely didn’t see it coming.

Now the dust has settled, and almost everybody — except maybe Cleveland Cav fans — has accepted that The King will be wearing purple and gold next year season. But until now, you didn’t know exactly what that purple and gold uniform would look like.

Nike, who is the official outfitter of the NBA, just unveiled the brand-new Lakers uniforms for the 2018-19 NBA season, which arrive just in time to welcome James to his new home at the Staples Center.

The uniforms take design cues from the past, paying homage to the classic era of “Showtime” Lakers basketball in the 1980s, when the team was led by Magic Johnson and included other stars like James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the tail end of his career.

The jersey features a classic cut, characterized by a rounded neckline and thin shoulders. The most essential element of the new design to achieve the throwback feel is the return of the vertical drop shadow on the numbers, just like the iconic Lakers uniforms of yesteryear. The result is a tradition-inspired design with modern materials and construction, the perfect uniform to honor the past while also looking towards the new era of Lakers basketball.

James’ Lakers Icon Swingman jersey is available for pre-order now at Nike.com and will be available at select retailers soon.