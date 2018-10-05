Here’s Whats Releasing for Jordan Brand This Holiday Season

By now, many sneaker fanatics are accustomed to seeing a stockpile of Air Jordan retro styles releasing for the upcoming holiday season. This time will be no exception for Jordan Brand as it gears up for some of its most anticipated drops of the year.

While most of us connect Tinker Hatfield’s contributions to the sneaker world with the Air Jordan signature line, some of Michael Jordan’s favorite off-court kicks were from Hatfield’s Nike lifestyle designs. Dropping soon, the brands will release a “Nike Icons” collection combining some of Hatfield’s iconic non-Jordan colorways with classic Air Jordan retros.

The pack will include a selection of Air Jordan styles including the Air Jordan 6-themed Nike Trainer SC 2.

The Air Jordan 6 x Nike Trainer SC 2. CREDIT: Nike

Two icons collide with the Air Jordan 3 receiving a “Chlorophyll” makeover, a colorway originally seen on the Nike Trainer 1.

The Air Jordan 3 x Nike Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll.”

You can say the Air Jordan 8 inherited elements from the Nike Air Raid with both pairs sporting a crossed-strap design on the upper.

The Air Jordan 8 x Nike Air Raid CREDIT: Nike

Known for both their distinctive construction and comfort, the Air Jordan 10 will sport a Nike Huarache Lite featuring a vibrant racer blue color scheme.

The Air Jordan 10 x Nike Huarache Light. CREDIT: Nike

The Jordan Brand holiday lineup would not be complete without the release of the Air Jordan 11 set to drop this month in the “Platinum Tint” version.

The Air Jordan 11 “Platinum Tint.” CREDIT: Nike

Other notable drops include two new versions of the Air Jordan 1 with the “Rookie of the Year” and “A Star Is Born,” both celebrating Jordan’s rise to NBA stardom.

Air Jordan 1 “Rookie of the Year.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 “A Star Is Born.” CREDIT: Nike

