New Balance will use new tech to spot the truly fashionable from normal dressers during New York Fashion Week.

The Boston-based athletic standout will use Real Time Exception Spotting on Sept. 6, which the brand described as “custom-built artificial intelligence technology to identify and recognize those who stand out from the crowd.” The label explained that its computer vision technology will be able to collect and show real-time fashion data on unsuspecting people who are identified as “defying the norm.”

And not only will the people be recognized for their fashion appeal, but New Balance will give them a pair of its Fresh Foam Cruz Nubuck sneakers, and the whole thing will be shown on digital outdoor display.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Nubuck, which those selected will receive in a custom box boasting his or her distinctive features, arrives in stores next month and will retail for $89.95. The kicks are built with plush Fresh Foam cushioning and a premium nubuck leather upper.

“During a week where there is incredible emphasis and excitement around new trends and fashion, New Balance wants to celebrate individuals who are expressing themselves in independent and distinctive ways,” Allie Tsavdarides, director of global marketing at New Balance, said in a statement. “New Balance is built on a long heritage of defying convention and we love this opportunity to recognize those who are confidently demonstrating their unique style.”

According to New Balance, Real Time Exception Spotting technology was made to scan crowds of people and use the input collected to “identify the anomalies and exceptions to the ‘norm.’” Not only can it identify colors and shapes, New Balance said, but it can also identify patterns, styles and accessories. And, most notably, the brand said the innovation is subjective and eliminates bias when identifying the truly stylish.

In addition to the activation during NYFW, New Balance said it will also use it in Toronto, Stockholm and Madrid in September and October.

The brand also confirmed that no personal data will be collected or stored. And New Balance stated that the data accumulated is not invasive, it does not take in personal information and it doesn’t use facial recognition.

