Nike SB Has a Collab With the NBA — Here’s When You Can Shop The Collection

After Nike inked an eight-year deal to be the official on-court apparel provider for the NBA that tipped off last season, the brands will extend their partnership into the Swoosh’s skateboarding line.

“Growing up in Southern California in the ’80s was what got me into basketball,” Nike SB skateboarder Eric Koston said in a statement. “I was getting deep into skateboarding in high school, but having the Showtime Lakers as my home team was so exciting to watch. They were at the peak of their championship wins, they had their rivalry with the Celtics — it was compelling, competitive, flashy basketball.”

Dressed in tonal colorways, the lineup will include three classic basketball silhouettes consisting of the Blazer Low and Dunk Low set to hit stores on Oct. 13 with the Bruin arriving on Dec. 1.

The NBA x Nike SB Blazer Low, named for Nike’s hometown Portland Trail Blazer team, will feature an all-white tumbled leather.

The NBA x Nike SB Blazer Low in action. CREDIT: Nike

The NBA x Nike SB Bruin arrives in a pink suede colorway with a small embroidered Swoosh branding on the lateral and medial sides.

The NBA x Nike SB Bruin in pink. CREDIT: Nike

The NBA x Nike Dunk Low sports a royal blue satin upper with a puffy tongue for added comfort.

The NBA x Nike SB Bruin featuring a satin upper. CREDIT: Nike

Along with the selection of footwear, accompanying apparel from this collection includes the co-branded Nike SB x NBA Satin Bomber and the Nike SB x NBA Hoodie.

Retail pricing for each pair has yet to be announced by Nike.

