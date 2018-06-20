2 of the NBA’s Top Lottery Picks Are Signing With Adidas

The Adidas Basketball squad just got even stronger. The brand announced today that two of the top prospects projected to be lottery picks in the NBA Draft tomorrow will be signing with the brand.

It’s Trae Young and Lonnie Walker IV that will be wearing the Three Stripes when they hit the court for their rookie season this fall. Adidas announced the two stars’ commitment via a press release and short social media video clip on Tuesday.

Predicted to be a future superstar by many analysts, Trae Young certainly impressed during his freshmen season at Oklahoma. He became the first player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both points (27.4) and assists (8.7) per game. His deep range and great passing ability are already earning him comparisons to Stephen Curry.

Lonnie Walker is also primed to be a future star in the NBA. After completing a successful freshman season with the Miami Hurricanes, the athletic shooting guard is projected as a top-15 pick in most mock drafts. According to Adidas, “explosive scoring, unrivaled work ethic and creativity in the paint is what will elevate Walker to the next level.”

Always looking to bolster their roster with young stars, Adidas Basketball adds the two young stars to their already impressive roster of athletes including James Harden, Damian Lillard, John Wall, Kyle Lowry, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid and current Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell.