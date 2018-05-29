The Sneakers From the Three Prior Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals Matchups

Despite a pair of tough Conference Finals matchups, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will once again face off in the NBA Finals. And with the two squads taking each other on for the fourth straight season, FN looks back at the sneakers worn on the court in years past.

Kyrie Irving (L) in the Nike Kyrie 3 and Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 4 during the 2017 NBA Finals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Throughout the first of three consecutive meetings, starting with the 2015 NBA Finals, several signature shoes from brands including Nike, Under Armour and Anta hit the hardwood. Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has worn several looks from his Under Armour franchise, and Anta’s looks for Klay Thompson of Golden State have also made appearances. Nike, though, has the most attention with signature sneakers from LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving appearing on the court.

LeBron James (L) in the Nike LeBron 13 Elite and Klay Thompson in the Anta KT1 during the 2016 NBA Finals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Golden State will host Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, which will take place Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Game time is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Click through the slideshow above to see some of the best sneakers worn from Golden State and Cleveland from the three prior NBA Finals meetings.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 1 during the 2015 NBA Finals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

