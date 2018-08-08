These Are the Sneakers to Watch For on NBA Christmas Day 2018

Although the full 2018-19 NBA schedule hasn’t been revealed, the lineup of Christmas Day games hit social media late yesterday. And some of basketball’s biggest stars with signature shoe franchises will hit the court, which means crazy holiday iterations of shoes are on the way.

The game most likely to have the most ballers with stellar kicks to watch out for is when the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Stars including Stephen Curry (Under Armour), Kevin Durant (Nike) and Klay Thompson (Anta) will all hit the court with signature kicks, but it will be tough to compete with what LeBron James will wear, who has consistently hit the court on Christmas Day with heat on his feet. (Although it will be tough to top his Nike LeBron 11 worn in 2015 as a member of the Miami Heat.)

Nike LeBron 11 "Christmas" CREDIT: Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

But the Warriors and Lakers matchup isn’t the only game sure to have eye-catching sneaker moments.

Nike-backed Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on ABC at 5:30 p.m. ET. In past Christmas Day games, the guard has turned heads with more than his ball handling — most notably with his crazy Kyrie 2 worn in 2015 against the Warriors as a member of the Cavaliers.

Stephen Curry (L) in the Under Armour Curry 2 "Northern Lights" and Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 2 "Christmas." CREDIT: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

And there should be plenty of holiday-themed kicks to look out for when the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets play at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, including James Harden’s look from Adidas, Paul George’s Nike sneakers and Russell Westbrook’s kicks from Jordan Brand.

Other stars to hit the court on Christmas Day include Giannis Antetokounmpo when his Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, and Adidas athlete Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz when his squad hosts fellow Three Stripes baller Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (game time has not been revealed).

