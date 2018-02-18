The Winning Kicks From NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell during the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. AP Images

As it is every year, the Saturday events of NBA All-Star Weekend were thrilling. And for the basketball sneaker fanatic, there were plenty of looks from Nike and Adidas to get excited about — especially ones worn by the event winners.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns topped the competition in the Three-Point Contest in arguably the hottest kicks of the night. En route to the win (which included setting an all-time contest record 28 points in the final round), the baller rocked a red camouflage iteration of Undefeated’s Nike Kobe 1 Protro collab.

Devin Booker in the 2018 Three-Point Contest in the red camo Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro. AP Images

Earning a victory in the Skills Challenge was Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets. The guard laced up an eye-catching look, an electric blue and hot pink iteration of the Nike Kobe A.D.

Spencer Dinwiddie in the 2018 NBA Skills Challenge wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. AP Images

And in what turned out to be the highlight of the night (which it usually is every season) was the Slam Dunk Contest. Rookie Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz edged out Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers to earn the win. On the court, Mitchell laced up a bold colorway of the Adidas Dame 4.

Donovan Mitchell during the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in the Adidas Dame 4. AP Images

Want more?

Dennis Smith Jr.’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest Sneakers are In Stores Now

If Nike Gives NBA Star Devin Booker a Signature Sneaker, Here’s What He Wants

These are NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo’s 3 Favorite Jordans of All-Time