Minnesota Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Wears Shoes Honoring Mac Miller

Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns paid tribute to Mac Miller with his on-court footwear in a pre-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday.

The NBA star — who was a pal of Miller’s — stepped out in custom Nike basketball that featured images of the rapper at each toe.

In addition to the artwork, the shoes feature lyrics to some of Miller’s biggest hits, including the aptly named “Nikes on My Feet.” A fan favorite off his third mixtape, “K.I.D.S.,” “Nikes On My Feet” was one of the tracks that propelled Miller into stardom.

The custom kicks were designed by Kickstradomis, a prolific NBA sneaker customizer who has also created shoes this pre-season for players including Marc Gasol, Lance Stephenson and Luka Doncic.

In addition to the sneakers, Kickstradomis made a “Drip Miller” canvas for Towns in September.

The Sept. 7 death of Miller, who was only 26 years-old, sent ripples of shock and sadness across the entertainment industry. The rapper had struggled with drug addiction and died of a suspected overdose at his Studio City, Calif. home.

On the day of Miller’s death, Towns took to social media to memorialize his friend. The T-Wolves center shared a video in which he gifts Miller several jerseys. “Love you brother. Miss you so much. @MacMiller,” Towns captioned the video, along with a praying emoji.

Want more?

Why This NBA Player Covered the Nike Logo on His Game-Day Sneakers

Nike SB Has a Collab With the NBA — Here’s When You Can Shop The Collection

Puma Signs NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins — and Nike Has 10 Days to Match the Offer