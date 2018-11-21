Michael Jordan Gifts Free Air Jordan Sneakers to Kids

Reportedly donating a whopping $2 million dollars to aid in the Hurricane Florence relief efforts earlier this year across the coast of the Carolina states, NBA great Michael Jordan gave back to some of the locals of his hometown of Wilmington, N.C. — one of the areas most affected by the recent hurricane.

Yesterday, MJ stopped by the Lowe’s Home Improvement on 354 South College Road in the afternoon to distribute meals before making a surprise visit at the Boys & Girls Club. According to the Charlotte Hornets on Instagram (MJ is currently chairman for the team), a caption read, “If I can bring a smile to their faces, especially during this time, I’m willing to do that without a doubt.” While wearing the rare player exclusive “UNC Tar Heels” Air Jordan 3, Jorden gifted coveted Air Jordan sneakers, including the soon-to-be-released “Concord” Air Jordan 11 (Dec. 8), to some of the kids.

It was also reported that Lowe’s Home Improvement donated $100,000 to renovate the Boys & Girls Club, which was damaged by Hurricane Florence.

