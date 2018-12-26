Watch the Trailer for Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Docuseries With ESPN and Netflix

Michael Jordan is hailed worldwide as the greatest basketball player ever, and fans and critics alike will soon get an inside look at his pinnacle era with the Chicago Bulls. “The Last Dance,” a 10-hour docuseries in partnership with ESPN and Netflix, will chronicle the 55-year-old’s heyday, namely his 1997-98 NBA championship season.

“In 1998, Michael Jordan won his sixth and final title with the Chicago Bulls,” read an opening statement on the newly released trailer, which was posted to ESPN’s Twitter page on Tuesday. What ensues is a number of clips extracted from never-before-seen footage, reportedly more than 500 hours’ worth, including notorious moments such as the champagne celebrations post-win against the Utah Jazz in 1998.

Cannot. Wait. 😳 "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

Aside from the retro footage throughout, Jordan acts a key subject in the documentary for providing present-day commentary, along with former teammates Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, among others.

When first announced in May, the film was originally reported to premiere in 2019. However, ESPN’s recent tweet states that it will debut on the network in 2020, causing followers to share confused responses.

Guys it’s not even 2019 yet. pic.twitter.com/pOHa5iHVd3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 25, 2018

“It’s not even 2019 yet,” said sports writer Will Brinson. One fan, @iamrylandrose, suggested that the networks “drop one episode every 2-3 months” as opposed to keeping viewers waiting.

Very hyped but would rather you just drop one episode every 2-3 months instead of making us wait 12+… — RYLAND ROSE (@iamrylandrose) December 25, 2018

Still, another individual did offer a feasible explanation for the mix-up. According to user @shauncore, the highly anticipated series will hit Netflix first in 2019 before debuting on broadcast television the following year.

Y'all it's coming out on Netflix first in 2019 then making it's broadcast debut in 2020. You can see it much sooner. — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) December 25, 2018

