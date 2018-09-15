Michael Jordan and Charlotte Hornets Team Up With NBA to Aid Hurricane Florence Relief

Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning, wreaking havoc across the coast of the Carolinas — and Michael Jordan was at the ready with an offer to help.

The NBA legend — himself a North Carolina native — announced an initiative to help several local charities with their relief efforts. Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets (he is chairman for the team) will work together with the NBA for this initiative.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet,” the former Chicago Bull said. “To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

In addition to fundraising, the Hornets will be doing volunteer work in the Carolina area. The charities being helped through this initiative are the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way of Central Carolinas. Fans can donate to the effort here.

Other organizations have been stepping up as well to aid those affected by the storms. Earlier this week, the Soles4Souls charity and Two Ten Footwear Foundation announced an effort to supply hurricane victims with needed supplies, including food, clothing and shoes.

